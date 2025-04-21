True stability in Pakistan will only be achieved via people regain trust in their elected representatives: Senator Raja Nasir Abbas

Islamabad, (Parliament Times) : Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, while addressing istahkam e Pakistan conference, stated that true stability in Pakistan will only be achieved when the people regain trust in their elected representatives, constitutional order, and state institutions. He emphasized that the Constitution is sacred, and its supremacy is fundamental to the integrity of the Federation. Transparent and timely elections, as mandated by the Constitution, are essential for political stability and national unity.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan remarked that had there been genuine stability in the country, “my beloved leader Imran Khan would not be behind bars, nor would other leaders and party workers be imprisoned.” He stressed that economic strength, sustainable peace, robust national defense, and inter-provincial harmony are vital for a stable state. “Media is present, yet cannot broadcast due to censorship. Media owners have shifted focus to property and personal interests, making press freedom a casualty,” he added.

He accused the caretaker government of selling Sindh’s share of water and criticized the “regime change” narrative, labeling the current political environment as driven by deception. The recent Jaffer Express tragedy, he said, was a grave security lapse. “Instead of ensuring public safety, state resources are being used to target political workers.”

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai asserted that the country can only move forward through adherence to a national social contract — the Constitution of Pakistan. He challenged intelligence authorities to speak honestly about the integrity of the recent elections. “Governments formed through coercion and electoral fraud, that fail to protect the rights of the poor, must be opposed. We must bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, withdraw from the parliamentary committees, set up protest camps, and inform foreign diplomats that this government lacks public legitimacy,” he said. “Pakistan’s natural resources belong to its people, not to those who usurped power through deceit.”

PTI Central Secretary General Salman Akram Raja lauded Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Mehmood Khan Achakzai for their fearless stance against a deceptive system. “We are living under a regime of lies and manipulation. I’ve learned much from Allama Raja Nasir Abbas during our travels together,” he said. “We are proud of the alliance between MWM, PTI, and the Constitution Protection Movement. Our shared objective is the revival of brotherhood, constitutional respect, and social justice. We aim to end oppression and poverty in Pakistan.”

Former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar congratulated Allama Raja Nasir Abbas on his election as MWM Chairman and warned that the country is passing through a perilous phase. “Freedom of speech is under siege. The injustices faced by the people of Parachinar, the insecurity in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and southern regions, along with controversial legislation over Gilgit-Baltistan’s natural resources, are alarming signs of instability. If we don’t align our governance with the Constitution now, it may soon be too late.”

Former Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called the movement “a Hussaini caravan that will never stay silent in the face of tyranny.” He said, “Justice is a divine attribute. My country cannot survive without justice. It is unjust that someone is elected, but someone else is forcefully installed in power.”

Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza strongly condemned the silence of Pakistan’s leadership over the suffering in Gaza. “At the time of Pakistan’s inception, we held a clear stance on Palestine. Today, in D-Chowk, the flags of Palestine are being buried. Have our missile systems run dry? Have our launch pads malfunctioned?” he questioned.

He reaffirmed support for Imran Khan, stating, “We supported him because he united the nation above sectarian, ethnic, and provincial divides.” He added, “Anyone who fights the Pakistan Army is a terrorist. The ban on transport from Quetta to other cities by the Balochistan government is a grave matter — who is responsible for creating this crisis?