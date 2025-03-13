Ad image
NewsWorld View

Trove Of Dinosaur Footprints Found At School In Australia

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Trove of dinosaur footprints found at school in Australia
AN undated picture shows an image of a boulder using 3D imaging and light filters which contains dinosaur footprints found in the Australian town of Biloela.

SYDNEY: A trove of fossilised dinosaur footprints has been found on a slab of rock gathering dust inside an Australian school, scientists said on Wednesday.

The rock went largely unnoticed for 20 years until the school, in Queensland’s rural Banana shire, asked paleontologist Anthony Romilio to examine a cluster of three-toed track marks.

Romilio said the slab was stamped with dozens of fossilised footprints dating to the early Jurassic period some 200 million years ago. It showed “one of the highest concentrations of dinosaur footprints” ever documented in Australia, he said.

“It’s an unprecedented snapshot of dinosaur abundance, movement and behaviour from a time when no fossilised dinosaur bones have been found in Australia,” said Romilio, from the University of Queensland. “Significant fossils like this can sit unnoticed for years, even in plain sight.

“It’s incredible to think that a piece of history this rich was resting in a schoolyard all this time.” Coal miners dug up the slab in 2002 and, noticing the unusual footprints, gifted it to a school in the small town of Biloela, where it was eventually displayed in the foyer.

The rock sat there until researchers started asking around for any dinosaur fossils discovered in the area. “Some of the teachers thought this was a replica rather than the real thing,” Romilio said. “Everyone didn’t quite realise what they actually have. “They definitely knew it was a dinosaur footprint. But not the level of detail that a researcher like myself would go into.”

You Might Also Like

Families Of Duterte’s Drug War Victims Grieve, Seek Justice In Philippines

Balochistan Standoff Ends After All Jaffar Express Hostages Rescued

AJK To Be Made As Graveyard Of Indian Army If New Delhi Dared To Launch Any Aggression Against The Liberated Territory: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Oman Offered Gwadar, Karachi Ports use For Access To Central Asia

Pakistan’s Tennis Player Talha Waheed Smashes Record For Most Serves

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article AJK to be made as graveyard of Indian Army if New Delhi dared to launch any aggression against the liberated territory: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas AJK To Be Made As Graveyard Of Indian Army If New Delhi Dared To Launch Any Aggression Against The Liberated Territory: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas
Next Article Balochistan standoff ends after all Jaffar Express hostages rescued Balochistan Standoff Ends After All Jaffar Express Hostages Rescued
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Families of Duterte’s drug war victims grieve, seek justice in Philippines
Families Of Duterte’s Drug War Victims Grieve, Seek Justice In Philippines
News Region
Balochistan standoff ends after all Jaffar Express hostages rescued
Balochistan Standoff Ends After All Jaffar Express Hostages Rescued
National News
AJK to be made as graveyard of Indian Army if New Delhi dared to launch any aggression against the liberated territory: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas
AJK To Be Made As Graveyard Of Indian Army If New Delhi Dared To Launch Any Aggression Against The Liberated Territory: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas
Kashmir News
Oman offered Gwadar, Karachi ports use for access to Central Asia
Oman Offered Gwadar, Karachi Ports use For Access To Central Asia
Business News Reports & Analysis