Ad image
NationalNews

Tribal Elder Gets Bail In Degari ‘Honour’ Killing Case

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Tribal elder gets bail in Degari ‘honour’ killing case
Single-judge bench grants bail to Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai against surety bonds of Rs500,000.

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday granted bail to tribal elder Sardar Sherbaz Khan Satakzai, who was arrested in July this year after the murder of a man and woman in the name of ‘honour’ in the Degari mining area of Quetta district.

A single-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kasi, after hearing arguments from both sides, granted bail to Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai against surety bonds of Rs500,000. He was released following the court’s approval of the bail application.

Earlier, police had arrested Sardar Satakzai on the allegation that, as a tribal chief, he had endorsed through a jirga the killing of the woman and the man. Acting on the jirga’s order, the woman’s brother opened fire on his 40-year-old sister, Bano Bibi, in the presence of a large number of people from the area. At the same time, the man, Ehsanullah, was also killed at the same place.

The incident came to light after a video of the firing went viral on social media more than a month after the killings had taken place. Police launched an investigation and arrested several people, including Sardar Sherbaz Khan Satakzai.

So far, police have arrested 17 people in connection with the case, including Bano Bibi’s mother and another brother. The mother was later released on bail. However, the main accused, who shot and killed his own sister, has not yet been arrested.

You Might Also Like

Seerat-un-Nabi (S A W) Conference At AIOU Mirpur Advices For Unity, Peace And Love Among Humanity:

UN General Assembly 2025: What Happens, Key Moments And Speakers Ahead

Palestine’s Sole Athlete Takes Centre Stage At World Athletics Championships

TikTok US To Hold Copy Of Algorithm, Secured By Oracle: White House

Russia Tells US It Is Ready To Extend Nuclear Arms Limits By One Year

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM directs roadmap to boost investment PM Directs Roadmap To Boost Investment
Next Article Russia tells US it is ready to extend nuclear arms limits by one year Russia Tells US It Is Ready To Extend Nuclear Arms Limits By One Year
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Seerat-un-Nabi (S A W) Conference at AIOU Mirpur Advices for Unity, Peace and Love among humanity:
Seerat-un-Nabi (S A W) Conference At AIOU Mirpur Advices For Unity, Peace And Love Among Humanity:
Kashmir News
UN General Assembly 2025: What happens, key moments and speakers ahead
UN General Assembly 2025: What Happens, Key Moments And Speakers Ahead
News World View
Palestine’s sole athlete takes centre stage at World Athletics Championships
Palestine’s Sole Athlete Takes Centre Stage At World Athletics Championships
News Sports
TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House
TikTok US To Hold Copy Of Algorithm, Secured By Oracle: White House
News Science & Tech