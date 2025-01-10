Today, PIA resumes flights to Paris after a four-year break.

RAWALPINDI: After a four-and-a-half-year hiatus, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is scheduled to start operating direct flights to Paris again today (Friday).

At 12:10 p.m., the first aircraft, PK-749, which is operated by a Boeing 777 (AP-BGK), with 330 passengers and 14 crew members, will take off from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

The directors general of the Pakistan Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority, as well as PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, will witness the first flight.

PIA has adorned the aircraft with the phrase “I Love Paris” on the nose and a model of the Eiffel Tower on the tail to commemorate the launch. The Boeing 777 was built in accordance with aviation regulations set forth by the European Union.

According to a PIA representative, the airline is now extending its reach into Europe and will run direct flights twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays, between Islamabad and Paris.

According to him, the new service has been favorably accepted, as evidenced by the fact that the first two flights are fully booked. He stated, “In the upcoming months, we expect strong demand for this route.”

The spokesperson maintained that by providing reasonable rates and time savings, this direct route to Paris meets a long-standing desire from the Pakistani population in both France and Pakistan.

Passengers can now access entertainment on their own devices thanks to the airline’s introduction of a wireless in-flight entertainment system. Furthermore, through Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), PIA and Air France have cooperated to offer onward connections to 21 locations throughout Europe and the UK.

According to the spokesperson, “PIA is dedicated to improving connectivity and making sure that its passengers have convenient travel options, both domestically and internationally.”

The relaunch comes after the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) decided to remove the prohibition on Pakistani airlines flying within the European Union. After more than four years, the embargo was been overturned, allowing PIA to restart operations in the UK and Europe.

An ATR aircraft that had been in long-term storage has been brought back into service by PIA as part of its continuous fleet renewal. PIA has improved its domestic operations using this aircraft, especially on flights to Gilgit, Sukkur, Turbat, and Gwadar.

With a goal of reaching a 90% on-time performance percentage, the airline is likewise committed to enhancing punctuality. According to the spokeswoman, PIA regularly achieves this goal every day.