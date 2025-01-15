“To enroll 23 million out-of-school children, the center and provinces must work together.”

ISLAMABAD: In order to enroll the 22.8 million children who are not in school and accomplish other goals of the “Education Emergency,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked for coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister stated in his speech to the federal cabinet on Tuesday that the provinces should have more authority over education and that the federal government should “aggressively work” with the provinces to address the issue of out-of-school children, who are mostly girls.

On this topic, he instructed the federal education minister to improve coordination with the provinces.

The prime minister praised the organizers for bringing together specialists from around the world for the worldwide conference on girls’ education in the Muslim world.

The restart of PIA’s flights to Europe was also welcomed by PM Shehbaz, who called it a significant accomplishment.

He expressed sadness that the national carrier’s flights were restricted and that “huge economic losses” were caused by the aviation minister’s baseless remarks during the PTI administration.

As the government worked to increase PIA’s routes, he expressed hope that flights to London would resume.

Additionally, the PM expressed gratitude to the Iranian authorities for a new border crossing on the Pakistan-Iran border.

According to him, the bridge would encourage lawful trade between the two nations and reduce smuggling.

In a recent operation, 27 terrorists were killed, and the meeting was informed that anti-terror operations were ongoing throughout the nation.

IT exports

A discussion on the IT industry was also chaired by the prime minister, who expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to increase IT exports to $25 billion over the next five years.

He gave the appropriate authorities instructions to streamline the existing Right of Way regulations in order to support fiber-optic broadband services.

In order to help the young people obtain employment overseas, he also gave instructions to give them IT training that complies with international standards.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz directed the government to assist international investors who wish to fund Pakistan’s IT industry.

The PM stated that international businesspeople requesting services from Pakistani IT companies should receive visas within 24 hours, in accordance with the Pakistan Software Exports Board’s suggestion.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz demanded a plan to promote Pakistan’s IT industry abroad.

The prime minister was updated on the steps taken to boost IT exports to $25 billion during the meeting.

Over the next two years, the nation’s existing 1.4 million independent contractors will grow to 2 million, officials informed the gathering.

State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and other high-ranking officials were present at the meeting.