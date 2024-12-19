Ad image
To draw in investors, the Board of Investment announces SEZ revisions.

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to draw in both domestic and foreign investors, especially from China, the Board of Investment (BoI) has finished a survey on special economic zones (SEZs) and is implementing 150 reforms.

The material was presented at a meeting on Wednesday that was chaired by Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for the Board of Investment.

A press release states that the reform process would be referred to as “Green Pakistan Investment” and will be carried out in SEZs using an eco-friendly paradigm. It has also been decided to take additional actions to help this endeavor.

Priority will be given to moving industries from China to these SEZs. Furthermore, these SEZs will stimulate investment from nations other than China.

Aleem Khan gave the order to conduct the survey of SEZs, directing that all amenities, including one-window and security measures, be provided in these industrial centers. He added that the BoI ought to get a presentation ready for the prime minister.

According to the news release, drone coverage was requested in addition to aerial survey in order to detect issues in these SEZs.

According to Aleem Khan, nations outside of China will also be urged to invest in these Special Economic Zones. He noted that the actions done over the past six months have led to the prompt settlement of long-standing problems in these SEZs, which is a fantastic accomplishment.

The minister gave the authorities instructions to establish a group of these international investors under the moniker “Pride of Pakistan” so that they can be treated with the respect they deserve and to provide efficient and coordinated communication with overseas investors through Pakistani embassies.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
