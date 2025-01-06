To determine if Israeli prisoners are still alive, a week of calm is required: The Hamas

All 34 hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and sick captives remained in Gaza, will be included in the initial exchange, according to a Hamas official, who also stated that they required a “week of calm” to assess their condition, according to AFP.

The official declared, “Hamas has agreed to release the 34 prisoners, whether alive or dead.” “But in order to communicate with the captors and determine who is alive and who is dead, the group needs a week of peace.”

Israel strikes Gaza City, killing four people and injuring many more: report

According to Al Quds Today, Israeli forces have attacked northern Gaza City many times, leaving at least four civilians dead and numerous others injured.

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian media outlet said the four were murdered in an attack on a house north of the city, close to the Sheikh Radwan pool.

Critiques of the Jenin operation in the West Bank are silenced by the Palestinian Authority.

According to activists and analysts, the PA’s decision to prohibit Al Jazeera is a part of a larger effort to stifle criticism of its security operation in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp.

The PA began cracking down on a coalition of armed organizations known as the Jenin Brigades over a month before to the ban, according to Al Jazeera.

The organizations have ties to Palestinian factions such Fatah, the party in charge of the PA, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

In a purported effort to restore “law and order” throughout the West Bank, the PA has surrounded the Jenin camp since early December and shut off electricity and water to the majority of its inhabitants.

However, campaigners and human rights organizations informed them that its indiscriminate actions in Jenin are part of a larger assault on free expression.

According to the Israeli PM office, Hamas has not produced a list of the names of the hostages.

According to Reuters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has stated that Hamas has not yet produced a list of the identities of the hostages.

Hamas claims to have authorized the Israeli list of 34 hostages for a potential agreement.

According to a group official who spoke to Reuters, Hamas has accepted a list of 34 hostages that Israel has offered to trade in a potential ceasefire agreement.

A durable truce and an agreement on Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza are prerequisites for any accord, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the delicate nature of the issue, also reaffirmed.