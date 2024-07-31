TLP cleric placed on remand while fiery leader avoids capture

LAHORE: The major instigator, Pir Zaheerul Hassan Shah, is still at large days after making a contentious speech, while a Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader was placed under remand on Tuesday in connection with allegedly inciting people against the chief justice.

After Shah’s speech went viral, Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi was taken into detention and placed under police remand for a period of seven days.

The anti-terrorism court’s Judge Khalid Arshad heard Saifi’s presentation, and the investigating officer showed the judge a video of his remarks from the previous week.

The TLP leader was asked by the judge if this was his speech, and Saifi responded in the positive.

The TLP leader was questioned by the judge more about why he was criticizing the CJP.

“We are recommending that the chief justice exercise caution. The Supreme Court’s ruling violates the Constitution. The CJP has time to reconsider his choice, according to Saifi.

The highest court’s ruling on July 24 that granted the Punjab government’s request to have its verdict in the Mubarak Sani case reviewed was mentioned in this passage.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspect had to be physically remanded in order to do his photogrammetric test and retrieve a microphone.

The judge gave police permission to physically remand the suspect for seven days, with the requirement that he appear in the ATC on August 6.

Ever since Shah, the deputy emir of the TLP, called for “violence against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa” at a gathering outside the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, multiple FIRs have been filed against the party’s officials and workers nationwide, and two more TLP leaders have been arrested in Okara.