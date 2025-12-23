Three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle in Lebanon

BEIRUT/ROME: Lebanon said three people were killed on Monday in a strike near Sidon that Israel said targeted Hezbollah operatives, days ahead of a deadline for Lebanon’s army to disarm the group near the border.

Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah, despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed militant group, which it accuses of rearming.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Monday’s strike on a vehicle was carried out by an Israeli drone around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the southern coastal city of Sidon and “killed three people who were inside”. The health ministry reported the same toll.

An Israeli military statement said the army “struck several Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Sidon”. Under heavy US pressure and amid fears of expanded Israeli strikes, Lebanon has committed to disarming Hezbollah, starting with the south. The Lebanese army plans to carry out the task south of the Litani River — about 30 kilometres from the border with Israel — by year’s end.

The latest strike came after Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives on Friday took part in a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee for a second time, after holding their first direct talks in decades earlier this month, also under the committee’s auspices.

The committee comprises representatives from Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that the goal of the negotiations was to “stop the hostilities, achieve Israel’s withdrawal, return prisoners held in Israel and return southern residents to their villages”.

Israel has also kept troops in five southern Lebanon areas that it deems strategic.

“Lebanon awaits positive steps from the Israeli side,” Aoun told visiting Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday, a presidency statement said.

In a separate statement, Crosetto said that “even after UNIFIL, Italy will continue to do its part, supporting with conviction the international presence and supporting the capacity development of the Lebanese armed forces”.

When asked if this meant Italy wanted to maintain a military presence in the country, a ministry spokesman confirmed that was the case.

UNIFIL has acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since 1978, but the UN Security Council voted in August to withdraw the peacekeepers in 2027.

Aoun said Lebanon “welcomes the participation of Italy and other European countries in any force that takes the place” of UNIFIL.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the first phase of the plan to restrict weapons to the state south of the Litani River was “days away from completion”, according to a statement from his office.

“The state is ready to move to the second phase, north of the Litani River, based on the plan prepared by the Lebanese army,” he added.

More than 340 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon since the ceasefire, according to a tally of Lebanese health ministry reports.

On Sunday, Israeli strikes in south Lebanon near the border killed one person and wounded another, as Israel also said it targeted Hezbollah members.