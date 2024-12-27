The year’s total of 67 polio cases is increased by two more.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced two additional polio cases Thursday, bringing the total to 67 cases this year.

Two cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) were confirmed from Tank and Kashmore by a representative of the National Institutes of Health’s Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.

This year, Tank has had four polio cases and Kashmore has had two.

With 67 cases reported so far this year, WPV1 has returned to Pakistan. Of these, one each came from Punjab and Islamabad, 19 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Sindh, and 27 from Balochistan.

Two days after the sickness disabled a kid from the Qila Abdullah district of Baloc­histan, the new cases were confirmed.

In addition to the 67 cases that have been documented, environmental samples taken from over 80 districts have shown the presence of poliovirus.

Earlier this month, three provinces sponsored vaccination drives. In Balochistan, the drive was postponed until December 30.