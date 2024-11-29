The UK strengthens laws against firms who take advantage of immigrant labor.

LONDON: After research revealed abuses, especially in the social care industry, Britain on Thursday outlined harsher penalties against firms who take advantage of foreign workers.

According to the government, companies that consistently violate visa regulations or engage in major employment violations, such failing to pay the minimum wage, would be prohibited from hiring foreign workers for two years instead of the existing 12-month period.

The minister of migration and citizenship, Seema Malhotra, declared that worker exploitation was intolerable.

These practices have been shamefully observed, especially in the care sector, where workers who have come to the UK to help our health and social care system have all too frequently found themselves in debt and unjustifiable insecurity. This can and should come to an end.

In order to fill thousands of positions, Britain opened up a new visa route for social care employment in 2021. However, a number of issues, such as low pay and unfavorable working conditions, have increased the vulnerability of migrant workers in the industry to mistreatment.

Almost one-third of all carers in England are immigrants, having come from nations including the Philippines, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and India.

Nearly 200 British social care companies who were permitted to hire foreign workers were found to have a history of labor violations, according to new research released this month.

About 450 licenses that permitted firms to hire foreign workers in the care industry have been withdrawn since July 2022. The measures also include extending the duration of action plans that require enterprises that violate minor visa requirements to take specific corrective action from three to twelve months.

The modifications will be included in the Employment Rights Bill of the incoming Labour government.