The third SAARC Snooker Championship is won by Muhammad Asif.

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif emerged victorious on Friday’s third SAARC Snooker Championship in Colombo.

It also stated that he had a “flawless performance” and won the final by a “commanding” 5-0 score against Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka without dropping a single game.

Asif’s eighth career title, according to the newspaper, “highlights his status as one of the most successful players in the region.”

Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Asif on his win in comments.

In a statement, the premier said that Asif “brought glory to the country by winning the snooker championship” and wished Asif well going forward.

“Mohammad Asif is a national hero.”

President Zardari, meanwhile, said in a statement that he “played his best game throughout the championship, including the final.”

Praying for his continued success, Zardari remarked, “Mohammad Asif has made Pakistan famous in the game of snooker.”

A day ago, Asif defeated his countryman Mohammad Naseem Akhtar 5-3 in an all-Pakistan semi-final to advance to the finals.

On November 6, Asif solidified his reputation in the game by defeating Iranian Ali Gharahgozlou 5-3 to win his third IBSF World Snooker Championship title. But on November 9, he lost against Wales’ Philip Williams 4-2 in the quarterfinals, ending his hopes of winning a double.