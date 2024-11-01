The statement of the prime suspect in the Karachi quadruple murder case

KARACHI: In a statement recorded in front of a judicial magistrate on Thursday, the main suspect in the quadruple murder case admitted to killing four of his family’s women.

The chief suspect and his companion were placed in jail on judicial remand by the judicial magistrate.

After completing their police detention, the investigating officer (IO) presented Bilal and Shehzad, two suspects, to Judicial Magistrate (South) Kalsoom Mustafa Sahto at the beginning of Thursday’s hearing.

In the meantime, the court granted the IO’s request to record primary suspect Bilal’s confessional statement in accordance with Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

admits to killing his mother, sister, sister-in-law, and niece after his friend provoked him to do it.

The defendant allegedly admitted in his statement before the magistrate that he had slain four women from his family, including an adolescent niece, at the urging of his friend Shehzad.

According to the major suspect, if he wanted to wed Shehzad’s sister, his pal advised him to murder his relatives.

However, the IO informed the court that Shehzad refuted the accusation in his statement prior to the police.

The court remanded two suspects in judicial detention after recording the statement.

Furthermore, according to the IO, the main suspect guided the police to the scene of the crime and gave a thorough explanation of how he had conducted it.

The IO further disclosed that when his niece arrived to offer him water, he initially cut her throat. After that, he killed his sister Madiha with a knife as she was in her room filming a TikTok video. Later, he killed his mother by approaching her from behind while she was cleaning the speakers in her room.

When he finally made it inside his sister-in-law’s room, she saw his bloody clothing and resisted, which resulted in a fight in which the suspect was hurt as well.

The culprit concealed the murder weapon in his own shirt while wearing his brother’s clothing after killing his sister-in-law.

The suspect later changed his shoes and clothing once again while at his friend Shehzad’s place. The murder weapon, which the police eventually found and sent for forensic examination, was then disposed of by him near Native Jetty Bridge.

The IO also disclosed that he began watching the Indian television program “Crime Patrol” to obtain ideas for his murderous plans more than two months ago.

Shezad, the accused abettor, was previously arrested by the police on suspicion of being an accomplice based on primary suspect Bilal’s purported confession.

Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) were used to lodge a case at the Baghdadi police station.