The Power Sector Indigenization Plan will be prepared by the Engineering Development Board.

ISLAMABAD: In accordance with the National Electricity Policy 2021 and National Electricity Plan 2023, the Ministry of Energy has assigned the Engineering Development Board (EDB) the responsibility of creating a thorough Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP).

The effort seeks to achieve import substitution, improved localization, and expanded export potential of electrical power equipment for both domestic and international markets, according to a statement released by the EDB on Tuesday.

In addition to transformers, switchgear, cables and conductors, insulators, towers, heavy engine items, energy meters, capacitors, overhead transmission line fittings and hardware, etc., the PSIP will cover the local development of power production, transmission, and distribution equipment.

According to the EDB, the plan will act as a foundation for the government’s objectives for increasing the localization of electrical power equipment, which will decrease dependency on imports and improve export potential.

Pakistan’s engineering and manufacturing sectors will eventually be strengthened as a result of the plan.

EDB has enlisted the consulting services of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to carry out the crucial project and create a 10-year indigenization plan.

Power production, transmission, and distribution firms such as CPPA-G, PPMC, Discos, NTDC, Wapda, and K-Electric Ltd., as well as regional businesses, provided a wealth of data for the plan.

In order to carry out the plan, the EDB will primarily concentrate on the equipment needed, the testing infrastructure, and the local production capacity. The poor availability of data in this area, however, was a major obstacle to the plan’s implementation.

A representative for EDB, meantime, stated that extensive measures were being taken to guarantee the successful gathering of data, including engaging stakeholders through webinars and meetings.

To enable organized data collection and efficient demand and supply planning for the electricity industry, a digital dashboard has been created.