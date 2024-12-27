The Pope unlocks the Rome prison’s “Holy Door” for the Catholic Jubilee.

ROME: The Vatican said that Pope Francis’ visit to one of Italy’s biggest prison complexes on Thursday marked the first time a Catholic pope had ever opened a special “Holy Door” for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year.

Pope Francis said he wanted to open the door, which is one of only five that will be open during the Holy Year, to demonstrate that “hope does not disappoint” while addressing hundreds of prisoners, guards, and staff at the Rebibbia prison on the outskirts of Rome.

The Vatican said that the “Holy Door” at Rome’s Rebibbia prison was the first time a pope had opened one at a prison since Pope Boniface VIII began the Jubilee year custom in 1300.

“We can all believe that everything is over when things are bad,” the pope stated. “Remain optimistic. I wanted to convey this message to you. Keep your hope alive. On Tuesday, Pope Francis officially began the Catholic Holy Year, commonly referred to as a Jubilee. A Catholic jubilee is regarded as a period of harmony, pardon, and forgiveness. The subject of this Jubilee is hope, and it will end on January 6, 2026.

Four unique “Holy Doors,” which represent the door of salvation for Catholics, are typically opened in Rome during Holy Years, which typically take place every 25 years. Only during Jubilee years are the doors at the papal basilicas in Rome open.

Throughout his 11-year pontificate, Francis has given the imprisoned particular consideration. On his travels abroad, he frequently stops at jails in Rome.