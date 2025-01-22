The PM directs an investigation into Karachi Port Trust’s dredging contract.

ISLAMABAD: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) granted a dredging contract, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an investigation into the suspected procurement breaches.

Despite the technical committee’s reservations about this company, documents show that KPT suggested giving the dredging contract to a Chinese company.

The head of the PM’s Inspection Commission is in charge of the newly established four-member commission.

The Managing Director of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, and an Intelligence Bureau Division representative are all members of the committee.

Investigating any deviations, omissions, or violations in the technical and financial evaluation of the tendering process is the committee’s responsibility.

They will examine the justification for accepting or rejecting bids, pinpoint the accountable parties or divisions, and offer suggestions for resolving the problems and protecting the public interest.

After reviewing proposals from four foreign businesses, the technical committee concluded that the Chinese company’s equipment did not meet deadlines or quality criteria.

Furthermore, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has previously expressed concerns regarding the process’s transparency and emphasized the necessity of publishing the technical report. In response, KPT stated that the report would not be released until after concluding talks with the Chinese company.

According to a senior KPT official, awarding a contract to a bidder who does not comply with the project’s requirements might put vessel navigation in jeopardy during the monsoon season and jeopardize the project’s crucial deadlines.