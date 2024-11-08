Ad image
The Pentagon commander claims that although Israel has made strides in providing aid to Gaza, more work needs to be done.

According to Reuters, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that while Israel had made significant headway in delivering aid to Gaza, more work needed to be done.

In a letter last month, the US threatened to cut off US military aid to Israel unless it took action within the next month to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Austin stated: “They have made some progress”, but he did not address the letter directly. However, more must be done.

In the letter, Israel was required to take certain actions within 30 days, such as allowing at least 350 trucks to enter Gaza daily, implementing battle pauses to facilitate relief delivery, and rescinding orders for Palestinian civilians to evacuate when there is no operational necessity.

