The opposition leader criticizes the government’s “mini-budget” proposals.

PESHAWAR: As the masses face worsening economic conditions and ongoing price hikes, the opposition will forcefully reject the government’s plans to implement a mini-budget as a result of its inability to achieve IMF targets, according to Omar Ayub Khan, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The PTI leader criticized the government’s economic management in a statement to the media outside the Peshawar High Court on Thursday, saying it has continuously relied on false information on the state of the economy.

Omar Ayub claimed to have warned that the administration would not be able to accomplish the goals set by the International Monetary Fund during a meeting of the finance committee on September 17. He went on to say, “The country’s ongoing uncertainty and skyrocketing prices have no answers from the government.”

The PTI leader claimed that there was no necessity for changes to the legislation governing the military forces that would have extended the terms of their heads from three to five years.

He added that the action violated the rights of numerous senior military personnel and that the issue “should have been discussed in the assembly’s defense committee prior to the amendments being passed.”

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan is being denied basic amenities like television, newspapers, healthy food, and even a power and water supply for his cell, according to Omar Ayub, who denounced the treatment of the former prime minister in prison.

Additionally, he denounced the treatment of Imran Khan’s sisters, former first lady Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders who are imprisoned, like as Chaudhry Ijaz, Umer Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mahmood Rasheed, and Yasmin Rashid. “I also condemn the treatment of Hassan Niazi and the 84 other party workers who are being tried in military courts.”

When asked if he would like to congratulate US President-elect Donald Trump, Omar Ayub emphasized that it was his responsibility as the leader of the opposition to do so.

He stated that since the US and the EU are Pakistan’s commercial partners, they wished to have friendly relations with them.

“Many Pakistanis reside in the United States, and it is beneficial for both nations to have positive relations,” he continued.