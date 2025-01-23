The national park in Cambodia is home to rare wildlife species.

PHNOM PENH: According to environmentalists on Wednesday, a decades-long assessment of a national park in Cambodia has identified endangered species that have never been found in the nation before, underscoring the need for increased conservation efforts.

Inside Virachey National Park, a comparatively unexplored biodiversity hotspot, the intricate survey effort discovered animals ranging from pangolins to highly endangered large-antlered muntjacs.

The park, which spans more than 405,000 hectares, is located in northeastern Cambodia and shares borders with Vietnam and Laos.

The survey involved the deployment of over 150 cameras and the participation of local residents to record the protected area’s flora and fauna.

According to Fauna & Flora, the conservation organization that led the survey, 89 species were found, including 20 internationally vulnerable species including the red-shanked douc langur, Sunda pangolin, clouded leopard, dhole, and sun bear.

Additionally, nine previously unrecorded species were discovered in Cambodia, including the Vietnamese leaf-toed gecko, Sokolov’s glass lizard, and the severely endangered large-antlered muntjac.

Pablo Sinovas, country director of Fauna & Flora’s Cambodia program, stated that the results “reaffirm the park’s importance as a biodiversity stronghold and provide compelling evidence to galvanize increased conservation efforts.”

The park is “a biodiversity hotspot, a vital carbon sink, and home to a rich diversity of indigenous communities,” he continued, adding that it is a component of one of the largest forest landscapes in mainland Southeast Asia.