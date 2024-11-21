The KP security situation is expected to be discussed next month.

ISLAMABAD / LAKKI MARWAT: According to sources in the Interior Ministry, the federal government has chosen to host a multi-party conference (MPC) on law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, as the military acknowledged that 12 personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Bannu the previous day.

While honoring the fallen soldiers, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that the fight against terrorism will not end until this evil is eradicated and that those terrorists who endanger people’s lives and property will pay a heavy price for their actions.

Dawn was informed by Ministry of Interior sources that the MPC issue was discussed in Tuesday’s National Action Plan (NAP) apex committee meeting.

A similar measure in KP was rejected by the provincial government as well as by political parties in the Center, despite the committee’s decision to initiate a military operation in Balochistan to address security concerns there.

In an interview with Dawn on Wednesday, a top JUI-F official also voiced reservations over the prospect of a military action in KP. Before beginning the operation, he said, the government should consult with powerful non-political organizations and all political parties.

According to the sources, all of KP’s political and non-political groups would be invited when KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called the MPC during the first week of December. They further stated that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is anticipated to attend the MPC, which is anticipated to take place at Governor House in Peshawar.

While the federal government is currently occupied with resolving the situation resulting from the PTI’s November 24 march on Islamabad, the governor has gone ahead and performed Umrah.

Over the previous 10 days, terrorist strikes have claimed the lives of almost 60 army and police personnel and injured numerous others.

According to experts, the success of counterterrorism efforts depends on the general public’s alignment with security personnel.

Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Centre for Research and Security Studies think tank, stated, “At the moment, this is missing because of the circumstances since March 2022, as the local population undoubtedly acts as both social shield as well as eyes and ears for the security apparatus, especially in case of any operation.”

According to an earlier ISPR statement, an attack on a joint check post in Bannu area on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of six terrorists and the martyrdom of ten troops and two Frontier Constabulary officers.

After the explosion, residents reported seeing smoke rising from the post, and there was a fierce gunfight between militants and security personnel.

The ISPR reported that six terrorists were killed when security guards stopped their attempt to enter the checkpoint, forcing the terrorists to crash an explosives-laden car into the post’s wall.

Twelve individuals were killed when a section of the parameter wall fell as a result of the explosion’s impact and damaged the nearby infrastructure.