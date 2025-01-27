The Khuzdar bus explosion claimed two lives and injured seven.

KHUZDAR: On Sunday, a car bomb exploded near a passenger bus that was traveling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi in the Khori area on the Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway, killing two persons and injuring seven more.

The bus was traveling through the area where a car loaded with explosives was parked when the huge explosion occurred, according to Levies officials.

Dawn was informed by Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai that the explosion claimed the lives of two persons. “Investigation is underway to determine the nature of the blast,” he added.

Earlier, Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Hafizullah Kakar stated, “The explosion killed one passenger on the spot and injured six others.” He stated that the bus was severely damaged and the automobile was totally wrecked, and that the bus driver and cleaner were among the injured.

Shortly after learning of the explosion, Levies and other security guards, accompanied by a bomb disposal unit, hurried to the scene and moved the body and injured to the trauma center of Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.

While the other victims were moved to CMH, Khuzdar, the gravely injured cleaner passed away in the hospital.

Shiraz and Sanaullah were recognized as the fatalities, and Mohammad Ikram, Atif, Muhammad Yousaf, Samiur Rehman, Zia, and Irfan were later identified as the injured.

According to reports, two of the injured are in critical condition.

Officials from the bomb disposal squad later came to the scene to gather evidence. According to a senior officer, the passenger bus traveling from Khuzdar was the apparent target.