The ICC delegation is pleased with the Champions Trophy 2025 preparations.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), a team from the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed satisfaction on Friday with the progress made toward the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be staged in Pakistan in February of next year.

The Champions Trophy draft schedule states that all of India’s games would be held in Lahore.

The cricket teams of India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since their last three One-day International matches on the former’s home ground in 2012 due to political difficulties between the two nations.

A substantial budget of Rs12.80 billion was granted in July for the purpose of upgrading the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the National Stadium, and the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received authority to buy a 5.8-kanal site next to Gaddafi Stadium with the intention of constructing a hotel there in the near future to house both domestic and foreign teams while they are playing professionally.

In the meeting on Friday, there was also a thorough discussion of the tournament’s security plans.

According to the APP report, which cited a PCB statement, the ICC delegation consisted of Sarah Edgar, Aun Muhammad Zaidi, Wasim Khan, David Musker, and Mansoor Manj, while the PCB delegation was composed of Usman Wahla, Khalid Mehmood, and Salma Mesud.

“The ICC delegation found the security arrangements in Islamabad and both Karachi and Rawalpindi to be satisfactory, in addition to being satisfied with the preparations in those cities.”

The ICC delegation was reassured by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi that the Champions Trophy would be hosted in top-notch conditions.

He added that all participating clubs would have impenetrable security systems in place and that the stadium upgrades would be finished well in advance of the tournament’s commencement.

“International-standard facilities will be installed in the stadiums following the upgrade, thereby improving the experience for spectators,” according to APP.