The head of the army visits Saudi Arabia’s MBS

RAWALPINDI: On Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir met at the Royal Palace in Riyadh.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reports that Gen. Munir is in Saudi Arabia at the moment for an official visit.

According to a statement, the two had a thorough conversation about a variety of topics of shared interest, such as regional peace, defense and security cooperation, and methods for strengthening bilateral ties.

The conversation examined Saudi-Pakistani relations and prospects for their development, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The ISPR reported that the army chief thanked Crown Prince Salman for his unwavering support of Pakistan and recognized his important contribution to regional peace and security.

Additionally, Gen. Munir met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Saudi Defense Minister, and the two agreed to further deepen their defense and security cooperation.