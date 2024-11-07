Ad image
NationalNewsWorld View

The head of the army visits Saudi Arabia’s MBS

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
RAWALPINDI: On Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir met at the Royal Palace in Riyadh.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reports that Gen. Munir is in Saudi Arabia at the moment for an official visit.

According to a statement, the two had a thorough conversation about a variety of topics of shared interest, such as regional peace, defense and security cooperation, and methods for strengthening bilateral ties.

The conversation examined Saudi-Pakistani relations and prospects for their development, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The ISPR reported that the army chief thanked Crown Prince Salman for his unwavering support of Pakistan and recognized his important contribution to regional peace and security.

Additionally, Gen. Munir met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Saudi Defense Minister, and the two agreed to further deepen their defense and security cooperation.

You Might Also Like

Under Trump, businesses anticipate improved trade relations.

The dollar surges as Wall Street breaks records.

The economy is recovering: Aurangzeb

Israeli airstrike on Lebanon claim 38 lives.

Donald’s comeback defeats Kamala

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Donald’s comeback defeats Kamala
Next Article Israeli airstrike on Lebanon claim 38 lives.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Under Trump, businesses anticipate improved trade relations.
Business News
The dollar surges as Wall Street breaks records.
Business News
The economy is recovering: Aurangzeb
Business News
Israeli airstrike on Lebanon claim 38 lives.
News World View