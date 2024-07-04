The feels-like temperature in Karachi spikes to 55°C.

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the city was once again hit with high temperatures and high humidity levels, with a highest temperature of 37.1°C and 65% relative humidity.

According to officials, the city’s feels-like temperature spiked to 55°C.

The Met Department’s prognosis indicates that although there will still be cloud cover, Thursday (today) will probably be hot and muggy with a high of 35–37°C.

It is predicted that morning humidity will be between 70 and 80 percent and evening humidity will be between 55 and 65 percent.