The Danish shipping behemoth intends to $2 billion was invested.

ISLAMABAD: Maersk Line, a Danish international container shipping corporation, has promised to spend $2 billion in Pakistan’s marine industry, and the government has indicated that it is open to working together.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh hailed the investment as a major triumph for Pakistan’s shipping and logistics sector during a meeting with the shipping behemoth’s officials on Monday. He also highlighted the potential for sustained economic gains from increased collaboration.

Maersk Line representatives expressed total faith in the administration and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Prior to the investment breakthrough, they conveyed their satisfaction.

Maersk executives were told by Mr. Shaikh that they would receive complete assistance in facilitating their operations and resolving any issues.

The minister said, “We are fully prepared to work with Maersk Line and ensure a smooth and efficient process for their investment.” The terms and conditions of the partnership were being finalized, and the meeting on Monday was crucial in helping the two parties come to a clear understanding before a formal agreement was signed.

The minister expressed hope that the partnership would help Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure expand and open the door for more foreign investment.

Terminals for APM

On Monday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb praised APM Terminals’ pledge to invest in Pakistan and promised his entire assistance in helping the group and giving them an environment that is fair and conducive to investment.