Ad image
NewsWorld View

Thailand FM: A rocket strike from Lebanon killed four Thais in Israel.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Thailand’s foreign ministry is quoted by AFP as stating that rocket fire from Lebanon had killed four Thais in northern Israel.

In a post on the social media site X, Maris Sangiampongsa expressed his “deep sadness” over the killings that occurred Thursday near the town of Metula and mentioned that another Thai national had been hurt.

“In the name of the innocent civilians severely affected by this protracted and intensifying conflict, Thailand continues to strongly urge all parties to return to the path of peace,” Foreign Minister Maris continued.

Five persons, including one local farmer and four foreign field laborers, were killed in the rocket strike from Lebanon, according to the leader of the regional council in Metula late Thursday.

Since the beginning of the war with Hamas, Thai citizens in Israel have been especially heavily struck; the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of at least 39 of them. It was estimated that during the assault, more than two dozen were taken prisoner by the gunmen.

You Might Also Like

Google is fined more by Russia than by any other country in the world.

As a boat carrying 100 Rohingya reaches Indonesia, six people are killed.

There will be no more extensions for filing returns.

In October, tax revenue falls by Rs101 billion.

The government “surprises” citizens by raising the price of gasoline and diesel.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Google is fined more by Russia than by any other country in the world.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Google is fined more by Russia than by any other country in the world.
News World View
As a boat carrying 100 Rohingya reaches Indonesia, six people are killed.
News World View
There will be no more extensions for filing returns.
Business News
In October, tax revenue falls by Rs101 billion.
Business News