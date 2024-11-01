Thailand FM: A rocket strike from Lebanon killed four Thais in Israel.

Thailand’s foreign ministry is quoted by AFP as stating that rocket fire from Lebanon had killed four Thais in northern Israel.

In a post on the social media site X, Maris Sangiampongsa expressed his “deep sadness” over the killings that occurred Thursday near the town of Metula and mentioned that another Thai national had been hurt.

“In the name of the innocent civilians severely affected by this protracted and intensifying conflict, Thailand continues to strongly urge all parties to return to the path of peace,” Foreign Minister Maris continued.

Five persons, including one local farmer and four foreign field laborers, were killed in the rocket strike from Lebanon, according to the leader of the regional council in Metula late Thursday.

Since the beginning of the war with Hamas, Thai citizens in Israel have been especially heavily struck; the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of at least 39 of them. It was estimated that during the assault, more than two dozen were taken prisoner by the gunmen.