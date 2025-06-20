Ad image
NewsWorld View

Thai PM Shinawatra Faces Calls To Quit After Phone Call Leaked

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Thai PM Shinawatra faces calls to quit after phone call leaked
Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (C) gestures during a press conference surrounded by senior Thai army commanders and government ministers at Government House in Bangkok on June 19.

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologised on Thursday for a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen that provoked widespread anger and threatened to topple her government.

Her main coalition partner quit and she faced calls to resign or hold an election, throwing the kingdom into a fresh round of political instability as it seeks to boost its spluttering economy and avoid US President Donald Trump’s swingeing trade tariffs.

The conservative Bhumjaithai party pulled out on Wednesday, saying Paetongtarn’s conduct in the leaked call had wounded the country and the army’s dignity.

As pressure grew on Thursday, Paetongtarn apologised at a news conference alongside military chiefs and senior figures from her Pheu Thai party. “I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment,” Paetongtarn told reporters.

In the call, Paetongtarn can be heard

discussing an ongoing border dispute with

Cambodia’s Hun Sen, and even calling Thai

military leader ‘her opponent’

Leaders of the Chartthaipattana, United Thai Nation and Democrat parties held urgent talks on the crisis on Thursday afternoon. Afterwards, Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa told reporters his party would remain in government and meet Paetongtarn to decide what to do.

In the leaked call, Paetongtarn is heard discussing an ongoing border dispute with Hun Sen, who still holds significant power in Cambodia despite leaving office in 2023. She addresses the veteran leader as “uncle” and refers to the Thai army commander in the country’s northeast as her opponent, a remark that sparked fierce criticism on social media.

The Thai foreign ministry summoned the Cambodian ambassador on Thursday to deliver a letter complaining about the leaking of the call.

Thailand’s military said in a statement that army chief General Pana Claewplodtook “affirms commitment to democratic principles and national sovereignty protection”.

Thailand has suffered a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

You Might Also Like

Budget 2025-26: Era Of Amnesty Schemes Is Over, Says Aurangzeb

Defence Opportunity Could Finally Make Flying Taxis A Reality

Shandur Polo Festival Begins Today

Process Begins To Name Advisers For Four Power Companies, Two Plants

Evacuated From Iran, IIOJK Students Stuck At Delhi Airport, Appeal For Help

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to shift to funded pension scheme by 2045 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa To Shift To Funded Pension Scheme By 2045
Next Article IAEA points to fresh Iran enrichment site at Isfahan IAEA Points To Fresh Iran Enrichment Site At Isfahan
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Budget 2025-26: Era of amnesty schemes is over, says Aurangzeb
Budget 2025-26: Era Of Amnesty Schemes Is Over, Says Aurangzeb
Achivements News
Defence opportunity could finally make flying taxis a reality
Defence Opportunity Could Finally Make Flying Taxis A Reality
News Science & Tech
Shandur polo festival begins today
Shandur Polo Festival Begins Today
News Sports
Process begins to name advisers for four power companies, two plants
Process Begins To Name Advisers For Four Power Companies, Two Plants
Business News