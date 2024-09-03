Teachers at KU skip class to protest the detention of their colleagues.

KARACHI: Teachers protested the “illegal detention” of KU associate professor and syndicate member Dr. Riaz Ahmed on Monday, while classes at the University of Karachi (KU) remained stopped. On August 31, he was stopped by authorities while traveling to a syndicate meeting.

As to a press statement sent by the Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS), a significant number of educators took part in the demonstration held in front of the administration building of the university, denouncing the detention of Dr. Riaz.



President of the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association Munawar Abbas and President of KUTS Prof. Dr. Shah Ali Ul Qader denounced the occurrence vehemently, describing it as an affront to the teaching profession as a whole.

Mr. Abbas insisted that the “Protection of Teachers Bill” be passed by the Sindh Assembly.

According to Prof. Qader, teachers are the backbone of the state, and mistreatment of them would not be accepted. He emphasized that colleges shouldn’t get involved in politics; instead, they should concentrate on teaching and learning.

He denied that the university was under outside pressure and said that the instructors’ dignity and KU’s autonomy were being violated. In addition, he insisted on the punishment of individuals in charge of Dr. Riaz’s “illegal detention.”

When the police seized Dr. Riaz on August 31, he was en route to a meeting of the university syndicate. Eight hours later, he was freed.