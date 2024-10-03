Ad image
BusinessNews

Tax authority restructures upper echelon in order to accelerate digitization

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
ISLAMABAD: As part of a reorganization to streamline operations and hasten digitalization, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has renamed the roles of top tax officers.

On Wednesday, the FBR sent out a notification about the modifications to member operations and policy that will enable more effective monitoring of tax compliance.

The ruling states that the member position for public relations will now be known as members for taxpayer services, while the member position for accounting will now be known as members for organizational audit. The purpose of this decision was to simplify senior members’ duties.

Additionally, it was determined that the member (IR-Policy), FBR, will receive reports from the director general of revenue analysis, and the member (Organisational Audit), will receive reports from the director general of internal audit (IR).

The line members were unaware of the performance of both DGs when they were reporting to the FBR chairman.

In a similar vein, the positions of member for digital initiatives and member for information technology were combined and renamed director general for information technology and digital transformation.

Member (IR-Operations), FBR, will henceforth receive reports from the DG (IT &DT).There have been reports that the member operation, which is in charge of collecting revenue, is not receiving data from member IT.

The member (IR-Operations) will exercise the powers and functions of the members (digital initiatives) and information technology in order to streamline the function.

You Might Also Like

After a boat capsizes in Nigeria, at least 150 people are missing.

FPCCI seeks a sharp reduction in interest rates.

Yields on T-bills lowered again

PTC and APTMA elect chairmen

Six BLA militants are killed by security forces in Harnai.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article FPCCI seeks a sharp reduction in interest rates.
Next Article After a boat capsizes in Nigeria, at least 150 people are missing.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

After a boat capsizes in Nigeria, at least 150 people are missing.
News World View
FPCCI seeks a sharp reduction in interest rates.
Business News
Yields on T-bills lowered again
Business News
PTC and APTMA elect chairmen
Business News