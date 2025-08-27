Talented Daughter of Kashmir Dr. Maria Zulfiqar crowns with The Pride of Pakistan Award:

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : The Pride of Pakistan Award was conferred upon Kashmir-origin Dr. Maria Zulfiqar, an accomplished public health specialist, academician, and healthcare leader with unwavering service to Pakistan and the global health community.

Dr. Maria is currently serving as Deputy Medical Superintendent of Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

With a PhD from Kagoshima University, Japan, and distinguished roles with the World Health Organization, Dr. Maria Zulfiqar has led life-saving initiatives in polio eradication, COVID-19 response, and health system strengthening across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The serving Deputy Medical Superintendent at Div HQ Teaching Hospital, Mirpur AJK Dr. Marias achievements contains international research, policy contributions, capacity-building, and cross-cultural collaboration reflect an unwavering commitment to health equity and service to humanity.

For her exemplary leadership, dedication, and the pride she brings to our nation, Dr. Maria Zulfiqar was honored with the Pride of Pakistan Award-2025.

Mirpur AJK Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur famously known as DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur, where Dr. Maria is presently serving the ailing humanity, through the best of her high professional skills and talent for last about a couple of years, is the largest hospital in Mirpur providing tertiary care facilities. It had started journey as a Combined Military Hospital about over half of a century years ago.