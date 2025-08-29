Swiatek survives scare as Sinner and Osaka cruise at US Open

Iga Swiatek weathered an unexpected storm to reach the US Open third round on Thursday, while defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner delivered a masterclass and Naomi Osaka rediscovered her groove at Flushing Meadows.

But the day’s most dramatic moments belonged to Coco Gauff, who wiped away tears mid-match before rallying to beat Donna Vekic and avenge her Olympic heartbreak from Paris.

Second seed Swiatek, fresh from her Wimbledon triumph and Cincinnati title, was forced to grind it out against unseeded Suzan Lamens in a 6-1 4-6 6-4 thriller on Arthur Ashe Stadium that proved far trickier than expected.

“It got a bit complicated in the second set, but I’m happy that I could reset and start playing better in the third,” said the 2022 champion, who sealed victory with an ace to set up a clash with 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

World number one Sinner had no such trouble, dismantling Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-2 6-2 in ruthless fashion to book a third-round date with Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Osaka, the 23rd seed, rolled past American Hailey Baptiste 6-3 6-1 to reach the tournament’s third round for the first time since 2021.

“I was just really trying to focus and not give her any free points and just be positive,” said the two-time champion. “I’m really excited to be moving better.”

She then weighed in on the raging debate at the tournament after Wednesday’s heated on-court row between local hope Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko, condemning the Latvian for her comments toward her opponent.

The night session brought high drama as defending champion Gauff struggled with her serve against Vekic, the Croatian who had beaten her at last year’s Paris Olympics.

After weeping into her towel following a service break in the first set, Gauff found inspiration from an unlikely source in the stands.

“I saw her and … she helped me pull it out,” Gauff said of gymnastics icon Simone Biles.

“I was thinking like, ‘If she can go on a six-inch beam and do that with all the pressures of the world, then I can hit the ball in the court.’”

Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Germany’s Daniel Altmaier in the final match of the day on the Grandstand, with the Greek 26th seed falling 7-6(5) 1-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a marathon that lasted well over four hours.

German third seed Alexander Zverev beat British qualifier Jacob Fearnley 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the first evening session match on Louis Armstrong Stadium and will next face familiar foe Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Two early finishes allowed organisers to move a highly-anticipated first-round doubles match involving 45-year-old Venus Williams to the second-largest stadium, where fans packed the house.

Seven-times major winner Williams, who lost in the mixed doubles and women’s singles first rounds, found inspiration from Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez as they beat sixth seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6(4) 6-3.

“This is the best partner I’ve ever played with outside Serena,” said Williams, who this summer became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004. “We’re a great team.”

Australian hope Alex de Minaur beat Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki 6-2 6-4 6-2, but there was bad news for his compatriot Maya Joint, who fell 7-6(2) 6-2 to eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in the final match on Louis Armstrong.