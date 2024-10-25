Starting next month, there will be direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent.

ISLAMABAD Alisher Tukhtayev, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, declared Thursday that direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent would begin operating next month.

The declaration was made by the Uzbek ambassador at the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs chairman, Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, in his Islamabad office.

The newly appointed ambassador was cordially received by Senator Siddiqui, who also wished him well throughout his time in Pakistan.

He conveyed the hope that improved ties between the two nations would result from the ambassador’s efforts.

The Uzbek ambassador told the PML-N senator about the planned direct flights and the plans to expand the service to other major Pakistani cities during the meeting.

He stated that the initiative’s goals were to facilitate trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions while also improving connection between the two nations.

The opening of the Lahore-Tashkent flight route was praised by Senator Siddiqui, who called it a major step in fostering better relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He emphasized that many commerce and cultural exchange opportunities would be made possible by the greater connectedness.

“This initiative will enable us to explore and capitalize on the enormous potential for trade and cultural collaboration between both countries,” he stated.

Senator Siddiqui and a group of senators from Pakistan were invited by the Uzbek embassy to observe the October 27 elections in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized the significance of seeing the important democratic process and thanked the Uzbek Central Election Commission for the invitation.