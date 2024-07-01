South Africa was “gutted” by the agonizing defeat, claims Markram.

BRIDGETOWN: South Africa’s skipper, Aiden Markram, expressed his shock at his team’s 7-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup final, calling himself “gutted.”

The Proteas’ triumph over Afghanistan on Wednesday put an end to a record of seven semi-final defeats in both short-form disciplines, and they came agonizingly close to winning their first World Cup.

Before India’s death bowlers turned the tide, Heinrich Klaasen put South Africa in position to win with a scorching 52 from 27 balls that included five sixes and two fours.

Clearly destroyed. We’ll need some time to think about this. Even while our campaign has been fantastic, this hurts right now. Markram expressed his pride in all of his players and the members of this team.

The pitch didn’t offer them much to work with, so we bowled really well. We believed that the total could be pursued. It was an amazing cricket match, and he was thrilled with all of his teammates. “It’s difficult to stay within the line, but I’ll always be proud of them,” he remarked.

We’ve observed that in many of our games, the action doesn’t end until the final ball.

“That was a swift change at the end.” Still, we were in a very good situation. We know we had a chance to win the match,” he continued.

Markram expressed his pride at his team’s tenacity and determination to succeed, which they had displayed throughout their undefeated journey to the championship game.

People from South Africa are competitive, but they also treat others with respect, that much is certain. We take great satisfaction in that. With any luck, we can apply what we’ve learned here in the future.

Regardless, he remarked, “This will always be a proud day for us.”

The Champions Trophy championship, which South Africa won in 1998, is the only significant honor in the sport. Markram stated that it was too soon to consider the campaign’s advantages in depth.

Reaching our first final is an accomplishment in which we can take pride. It’s still not good enough, in our opinion. You’re not happy with the decision you made,” he remarked. “It’ll probably take some time for us to look back on all the positive things we’ve accomplished, but right now, it hurts a lot,” the speaker said.



Before the game, Markram had talked about the special relationship that existed among the team—the “extreme hunger” for victory—and he predicted that it would take some time to recover from the loss.



“It really is just gut-wrenching,” the speaker said. Every player has experienced a unique path leading up to this inaugural final.

As a group, you eventually grow quite close, and you start to wish for good things to happen to them as you know they’re wonderful people.

The way the game played out naturally heightens the emotions, and that’s something we can work with going forward. However, I believe that over the course of the next few days, you’ll let things go and allow yourself to feel the way you want to, and you’ll start reflecting in a constructive way.

“Hopefully, we’ve made progress. It’s tournament cricket, it’s hard cricket, winning trophies isn’t easy, and you have to give credit to a side like India for winning the trophy.

“Hopefully, we can secure that initial victory going forward, and it could have a snowball effect that results in quite a few more,” Markram stated.