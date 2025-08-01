Skipper Salman welcomes return of senior pacers as Pakistan take on WI

LAUDERHILL (Florida): Bolste­red by the return of their first-choice pace attack following a 2-1 series loss against Bangladesh, Pakistan are set to face the West Indies in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting on Thursday.

Both matches are scheduled to be held at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida before the national side flies to Trinidad and Tobago for as many One-day Intern­ationals against the Caribbean side.

The shortest format, though, remains Pakistan’s primary focus as they look to prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup – to be staged in India and Sri Lanka.

T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha welcomed the return of Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers and stressed the significance of the upcoming matches. “Obviously, these are our first-choice bowlers, and these players have been performing consistently for Pakistan,” he said in a video message on the eve of the series.

“In the Bangladesh series and the last two series, we tried different combinations, but our first-choice bowlers are back now, so we have a good combination.”

Under new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Salman’s captaincy, Pakistan are experimenting with fresh faces to figure out the ideal mix for the 2026 showpiece.

The recent series in Bangladesh saw the side tested in difficult batting conditions, although a 3-0 home sweep over the same opponents in Lahore a month earlier showcased glimpses of a revamped and aggressive batting approach.

Medium pacers Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal impressed despite Pakistan’s first-ever T20I series defeat to Bangladesh, but the return of senior pros Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf is expected to bring stability and firepower back into the bowling unit.

“Thankfully, things have been fine, and any series, no matter which one, is important for us moving forward, especially with the Asia Cup or the World Cup in view,” Salman added, acknowledging the broader context of the team’s current assignments.

Pakistan’s batting line-up blends experience with emerging talent. Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are tasked with providing explosive starts, while wicket-keeper/batter Mohammad Haris — who struggled in Bangladesh — will be keen to rediscover the touch that saw him score his maiden T20I century in Lahore.

Hasan Nawaz, after a standout debut series earlier this year, has cemented his place in the middle order with match-winning contributions and will again be one to watch.

In the absence of the injured Shadab Khan, the all-round duties fall on Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz, while spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim will be eyeing any turn on the usually flat surfaces in Florida.

Though often batting-friendly, the Lauderhill tracks have shown signs of offering assistance to bowlers later in the innings, demanding adaptability, something the Pakistan captain is mindful of.

“The weather is a bit challenging due to the intense heat, but this is part of being professional,” Salman said. “Both teams are strong, and we are very excited. I’m also very hopeful that we will play this series well.”

The West Indies, meanwhile, come into the series on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia. Their recent record — losing 15 of their last 17 completed T20Is — reflects a team in flux.

While they boast explosive individual talents, particularly in the shortest format, inconsistency and a leaky bowling attack have been recurring problems.

Still, Salman issued a note of caution. “The West Indies is always a tough side to play against because their T20 players are quite dangerous,” he said. “However, we are very excited for this series, and our preparations are fully ready.”

The hosts may benefit from their familiarity with the venue, but their form and structural instability leave them vulnerable — something Pakistan will be eager to exploit as they look to build rhythm ahead of a busy T20 calendar.