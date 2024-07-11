Six people slain in various Balochistan events

DERA MURAD KHUZDAR/JAMALI: On Wednesday, an armed attack on a residence in the Usta Muhammad neighborhood of Nasirabad division resulted in the deaths of two persons, including a woman, and the injuries of two more.

Three armed men stormed into the Goth Lakhmir home and started fire without warning, killing one man and one woman and wounded two others before they left the scene, according to the police.

Mona and Gul Naz were injured, while Bhutta and Lala Khatoon Khosa were named as the deceased.

An ancient rivalry was the cause of the killing, according to a senior police officer.

In a separate incident, two security guards were among the four individuals who died and two more who were injured in Khuzdar on Wednesday.

Two private security firm guards were murdered, according to Levies officials, after their van capsized on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway close to the Sanoro neighborhood in Wadh Tehsil.

Another incident involved a motorcycle who was killed after speeding and falling over a bridge close to the Jhalawan Bus station location.

Muhammad Yasin, a 10-year-old kid, was struck and killed by a speeding car on Khuzdar town’s Sultan Ibrahim Khan Road.