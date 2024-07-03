Six kids hurt when school roof collapses in Swat: cops

Tuesday saw the roof of a classroom in Tangaar village of Gwalerai Union Council in Swat’s Matta Tehsil collapse, injuring six children.

Islam Jan, the Gwalerai Station House Officer (SHO), verified the number of casualties and stated that the incident happened at a private school.

According to Dawn.com, “it was a nursery classroom in a private school where one of the walls collapsed, and then the roof caved in.” “As a result, six students sustained injuries.”

According to Shafiqa Gul, a spokesman for Swat’s Rescue 1122, three of the injured kids were in severe condition.

Gul went on to say that all of the injured were first taken to Matta Tehsil Headquarters Hospital before the kids were sent to Saidu Teaching Hospital.

In a previous statement, a representative for Rescue 1122 stated that as soon as they received an alert, members of the rescue, medical, and disaster response teams arrived at the scene.

It went on to say that after administering first aid, the youngsters were all rescued by volunteer rescuers and taken to the Matta THQ Hospital.

The event occurred a few days after a school bus in Swat’s Khwazakhela tehsil crashed into a ditch, killing one child and injuring forty-one others.

A large fire that started in May at a girls’ school in Sirikot village, Haripur district, was thought to have been caused by a short circuit. However, following a prompt rescue, no damage was done to the pupils or workers.

The majority of the Swat schools damaged by flooding have not yet been rebuilt, as experts and officials from the education department pointed out last month.

They had pushed for the provision of proper facilities for girls’ schools by the government and non-governmental organizations.