Six BLA militants are killed by security forces in Harnai.

QUETTA: According to officials, security forces on Wednesday killed at least six suspected terrorists from the outlawed BLA in the Harnai district during a coordinated operation based on top-secret information regarding the presence of armed militants.

According to the officials, they were also involved in attacks against innocent individuals and security personnel.

During the operation, sources say, the BLA hideouts in Harnai were targeted, eliminating Shafu Samalani alias Tadin, Sarmad alias Dasteen, Mohammad Gul Mari alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qadir Mari alias Anjir Baloch, Ubaid Baloch alias Fida, and Taj Mohammad alias Babul.

On September 12, visited the northeastern district of Balochistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the security forces for a job well done.

He said the forces foiled the malicious objectives of the terrorists and “brought the terrorists to a terrible end by taking timely action. We honor the security forces’ gallantry.

The interior minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country and expressed pride in the expertise of “our brave security forces.”

Policeman and escapee slain in Khuzdar

A renowned dacoit in Khuzdar district was shot and murdered by police and armed bandits in the Jhalawan Complex neighborhood of New Adda, close to Bakra Mandi. His accomplice was also hurt.

During the gunfight, Jaleel Ahmed Sheikh, a police officer, accepted martyrdom.

The deceased dacoit, Abdul Qayyum Sanari, was wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal offenses, including armed robbery, and was being held as a fugitive from Kalat Jail.

The cops confronted a bunch of dacoits near the Bakra Mandi early in the morning. Police officer Jaleel Ahmed Sheikh was murdered in the fierce gunfight, and one of the dacoits was slain and another injured. Later on, Sanari, the dead dacoit, and Nazir Ahmed Nathwani, his accomplice, were recognized.

assault on the prisoner’s vehicle

A prisoner van in Dera Murad Jamali was attacked on Wednesday just as it was leaving the district jail’s main gate for a local court.

The shooting, which resulted in the deaths of a police officer and an undercover prisoner, was attributed by the police to ancient animosity. One of the gunmen was slain and his accomplice was hurt in the following gunfight. Officials stated that he was taken into custody shortly after the gunfight, adding that two officers and an additional prisoner also suffered injuries.

One prisoner was immediately killed when the van emerged from the prison’s front gate, according to SSP Nasirabad Fahad Khan Khosa, who spoke to Dawn. The police unit following the prisoner van then opened fire again right away, killing one of the gunmen.

Police moved the dead and injured—including chief constable Habibullah Sasoli and two other employees, Barkat Ali and Abdul Khaliq—to the district hospital shortly after the event. SSP Khosa stated that the head constable who had been hurt passed away while receiving care in the hospital.

The identification of the injured could not be verified, but Nazar Muhammad Hajwani Jamali, the prisoner who perished in the attack, was identified.

An longstanding rivalry was the cause of the attack, according to a senior officer.

He said that one of the assailants was hospitalized and taken into custody after being hurt during the gunfight with the police. There were efforts in progress to apprehend further attackers.

Motorbike robbers murder two men.

According to officials, two individuals were slain by motorbike snatchers in Quetta after they encountered resistance in the Spiny Road area.

Police refuted reports on social media that the murder was a sectarian killing, stating instead that the armed men were attempting to steal a motorcycle.

Later on, Shamsullah and Nusratullah were recognized as the deceased individuals.

The police searched for the attackers after gathering evidence at the crime scene. Not until late Wednesday night was there a report of an arrest.