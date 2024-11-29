Sindh approves 15 programs totaling Rs20.5 billion.

KARACHI: In the Planning and Development Department, the Sindh Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 15 schemes totaling more than Rs20.5 billion.

According to a news statement on Thursday, the Irrigation Department approved six of these schemes, followed by the Energy Department with two, the Work and Services Department with two, the Local Government with four, and PHE&RD with one.

These plans, which included constructing an office complex in Southern Dadu at Dadu Division for Rs145.328 million and building the Hingorono main drain and Hingorono branch drain (phase 1) for Rs2.5 billion, were approved at a meeting presided over by Najam Ahmed Shah, chairman of the Planning and Development Board. One plan involved building and renovating a road worth Rs1.40 billion that would connect Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur to the new national highway close to the Khairpur Special Economic Zone. The road would be constructed via the Khairpur Tando Masti road overhead bridge, which would span the major railway line (7 km) near the Police Training Center.

One plan involved electrifying and solarizing villages (Goths) in and around Karachi for Rs500 million, while another was the village Electrification Solarization Program in Sindh (Phase 1), which was worth Rs1 billion.

The PDWP authorized the Rs9.42 billion relocation of affected Gujjar, Mehmoodabad, and Orangi Nallahs in Karachi. One plan called for Rs745.99 million to repair the Nawabshah Saeedabad road, which had been damaged by rain.

Over Rs5 billion worth of other programs were also approved. For the interest of the general public, the chair urged all administrative secretaries to make sure that the plans were completed on time.