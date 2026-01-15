Signs point to ‘imminent’ US attack on Iran

• Washington withdraws staff from Middle East bases; diplomatic contact cut off

• Tehran threatens retaliation; informs Qatar, Saudi Arabia, others

• Riyadh assures it won’t allow its territory to be used against Iran

WASHINGTON: Tensions flared across the Middle East on Wednesday as the US began withdrawing personnel from crucial bases in the region, while Tehran warned that it would retaliate against American bases in the Gulf, if Washington initiated an attack.

The catalyst for the showdown is the violent protests within Iran. Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters, declaring in a Tuesday interview that “help is on the way” and vowing “very strong action” if executions of demonstrators continue.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said in a press conference late on Wednesday night he had been told that killings in Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding and that he believed there was currently no plan for large-scale executions.

The New York Times also reported that the Pentagon is considering a broader array of strike options than previously disclosed, potentially targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile sites.

European officials also cautioned that an American strike could be imminent. “All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy,” a Western military official said.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official said regional countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey — had been informed that American bases within their borders will be targeted if the US strikes Iran.

Direct contact between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have also been suspended, the official added.

As of Wednesday, Britain was also withdrawing some personnel from an air base in Qatar, according to British media reports, though the defence ministry in London offered no immediate comment.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States was pulling some personnel from bases in the region as a precautionary measure given the heightened friction.

Qatar confirmed that drawdowns from its Al Udeid air base, the largest US military hub in the Middle East, were “being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

Facing the threat of regional crossfire, Saudi Arabia moved to insulate itself. Two sources close to the kingdom’s government said Riyadh explicitly informed Iran that it would not permit its territory to be used for offensive operations.

In light of the threats, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a directive urging staff and citizens to “exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region.”