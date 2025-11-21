SIAL-sponsored ROAD-SHOW in Mirpur AJK to strengthen more closer ties through latest air-travelling facilities to Kashmiri Diaspora abroad including UK: Speakers

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Under the spirit to strengthen more closer ties with the Kashmiri brethren through furnishing most latest and comfortable travelling facilities Kashmiri exparriats side by side the overseas Pakistani settled abroad particularly those living in United Kingdom and middle east, Sialkot International Airport and its latest flying bird – the Air Sial is determined perform their services to their valued customers including those hailing from Kashmiris home division of Mirpur AJK, matching to the modern needs.

Speakers expressed these views at ‘a grand ‘ROAD SHOW ‘ hosted by Sialkot International Airport in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir Wednesday night.

Speakers include Chairman Sialkot International Airport Hassan Ali Bhatti, Vice Chairman Sial Waqas Afzal, former Chairman SIAL – Sialkot international airport and ex President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Naeem Javed, CEO Sial Air Vice Marshal Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti (Retd), President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce Omar Shehzad, President Mirpur Travel Agents Association, Senior Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hameed Nizami President Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK Syed Abid Hussain Shah, and others.

A large number of the local businessmen community leaders of Mirpur including Executive Committee members of the MCCI Shehzad Lone, Ghulam Rasool Awami, Arif Zia of Walton Tobacco Group of Compnies AJK and a large number of people from all schools of thoughts attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, all the participants were briefed, in detais, of the ongoing operations of Sialkot International Airport, facilities, international airlines and the ongoing expansion of the airport.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest Chairman SIAL Hassan Ali Bhatti commended the adaptability, vision and business acumen of the people who, he added, always assured that this city of Mirpur AJK, was not just a part of the map but an emerging thought and a strong economic reality.

He continued as saying ” the philosophy of Sialkot International Airport has always been linked to public service. We have come here today not for a formal ceremony but with the belief that Mirpur and Sialkot should become true partners in each other’s development and further enhance the mutual cooperation between the two cities”, he added.

He further said ” at present more than one million passengers were visiting Sialkot annually, t our partners and travel agents play a key role in all this, which is reflected of their tireless efforts and close support to the Sialkot Airport”.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman Sial Waqas Afzal said that while Sialkot International Airport was providing the best travelling facilities to the entire region, he believed tha the travel difficulties of all passengers in this region have been significantly reduced at the Sialkot International Airport.

Former Chairman Sial Mian Naeem Javed said that the SIAL and Air Sial were grateful to the people of Mirpur who always choosen Sialkot Airport for their travel and we hope that our relations will further strengthen in the future, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce Mr. Omar Jaral said that the dream of Sialkot International Airport and its implementation by the zealous businessmen of Sialkot reflects their trust and confidence. While Sialkot International Airport has completed 18 years, the model of this airport has not been seen in any other city of Pakistan.

CEO Sialkot International Airport said that the airport was moving forward with the constructive idea of ??expanding the airport, constructing a new terminal building, a 5-star hotel and a second runway while mobilizing all its resources.

“While 2 more international airlines started their successful operations at Sialkot Airport this year, the number of these airlines will increase in the near future”, he added.

Sharing healthy suggestions, senior Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hameed Nizami emphasised the need of a shuttle service of latest buses for transportation of thousands of the passengers to and from their home district of Mirpur to Sialkot International Airport, travelling to and from the United Kingdom, middle east and other countries. He also suggested more possible latest facilities at tge Sialkot International Airport exclusively for the passengers hailing g from Mirpur division during the course of boarding lodging while travelling through this airport, first of its own kind in Pakistan, established by the private sector, the business cooperation of the city of Iqbal, he concluded.