“Shame of the century”: UN expert criticizes UN’s failure to halt Israel’s Gaza war

The UN’s 192 member nations’ failure to stop Israel’s onslaught in Gaza has been called “an utter disgrace” by Francesca Albanese, the agency’s special investigator on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Al Jazeera claims that the UN expert said, “What’s happening in Gaza is the shame of the century,” in a social media repost of a video interview.

“Gaza is no longer there. Other than the hopelessness of those who still die there, there is little much left,” Albanese stated.

Take a look at the torment. Take a look at the people being killed: mothers, students, nurses, doctors, and 17,000 children. must have the guts to declare that this is not genocide after considering the actions and words of the soldiers.

According to the rights expert, “without the shocking, shocking cover-up by the media, this genocide would not have been possible.”