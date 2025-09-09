Ad image
September 6 And 7 Mark Eternal Stories Of Bravery, Sacrifice, And Valor Of PAF: Minister Muhammad Javed Ayoub

September 6 and 7 mark eternal stories of bravery, sacrifice, and valor of PAF: Minister Muhammad Javed Ayoub

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : Minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayoub , while addressing a ceremony on Air Force Day, said that September 6 and 7 are eternal stories of bravery, sacrifice, and valor of the Pakistani Armed Forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force.

He said that the Air Force has always defended the country’s skies with great courage and determination, and has given a befitting reply to the enemy. He emphasized that this day reminds us of unity, sacrifice, and defense of the country.

He also praised the leadership of General Asim Munir and the recent operation “Banyan al-Marsoos” which thwarted Indian aggression. He said that the people of Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the great achievements of the Air Force are a guiding light for the new generation.

On this occasion, dozens of families from other parties formally joined the Pakistan People’s Party. The ceremony was attended by various leaders, including Syed Siddiq Hussain Shah, Major Abdul Hamid, Syed Shafqat Naqvi, and others.

