Ad image
BusinessNews

Senate Panel Seeks Govt Control Over SBP, SECP Salaries

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
4 Min Read
Senate panel seeks govt control over SBP, SECP salaries
Demands abolition of "conflict of interest" clauses in the laws.

ISLAMABAD: Senators on Wednesday called for the abolition of ‘conflict of interest’ clauses in the laws regulating the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), which allow their top brass to set their own salaries and benefits without government approval.

At a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Anusha Rehman highlighted that the SBP Amendment Act 2022 granted the central bank’s board of directors the power to determine the salaries and perks of the governor and deputy governors, with the board itself being led by the governor.

She termed this arrangement a “serious conflict of interest” and argued that it undermined the authority of the government, cabinet, and Ministry of Finance.

Before the 2019 SBP law, the salaries of the SBP governor and deputy governors were set by the President on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, with the process originating from the Ministry of Finance. The committee was informed that under the amended law, the salary of then-governor Baqir Reza was initially set at Rs2.5 million per month, with a 10 per cent annual increment. The amended law later raised his salary to Rs4m.

Senator Rehman called for restoring the power to set these salaries to the government. She mentioned that she had already moved amendments to the SECP law and urged the government to do the same for the SBP law.

Demands abolition of ‘conflict of interest’

clauses in the laws

Senators also raised concerns about similar powers granted to the SECP chairman, which had come under scrutiny after an audit revealed the chairman’s benefits amounted to Rs381m.

This sparked questions about the misuse of powers that were, according to the law, permitted. They questioned whether the secretary of finance, as a member of the policy board, had objected to the chairman’s benefits or consulted the finance minister before attending the meeting.

Senator Mohsin Aziz emphasised that the matter required a thorough investigation, noting that some members of the SECP board had objected to the benefits, while others dissented or abstained from voting. He, however, cautioned against public discussions that could tarnish the reputations of these important institutions.

A written note from the Ministry of Finance explained that the SBP board set the remuneration and terms for the governor and deputy governors, as per Section 14A of the SBP law, with salaries deemed to be competitive with other professionals in the financial sector. It confirmed that a salary of Rs4 million for the SBP governor was approved by the board in October 2023, with other terms remaining unchanged.

Senator Faisal Sabzwari expressed support for investigating the misuse of powers but cautioned against undermining the reputation of the SBP and SECP in public. He suggested that the matter be discussed in detail with the Ministry of Finance and SBP at the next meeting, possibly in-camera.

The committee also continued its discussions on “The Virtual Assets Bill, 2025,” identifying discrepancies and proposing amendments to ensure the bill provides a level playing field. The government agreed to revise the draft as suggested by the committee.

You Might Also Like

Seven FC Men Martyred, One Missing In Dir

Pakistan Set For Baptism Of Friendly Fire Against Unknown, Unprepared Oman

Govt Orders Crackdown On Wheat Price Speculation

Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Wins FDA Nod, Rollout Next Week: Report

France Deploys Three Rafale Fighter Jets To Help Protect Polish Airspace, Macron Says

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Widening war Widening War
Next Article ‘China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design ‘China Inside’: How Chinese EV Tech Is Reshaping Global Auto Design
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Seven FC men martyred, one missing in Dir
Seven FC Men Martyred, One Missing In Dir
Achivements News
Pakistan set for baptism of friendly fire against unknown, unprepared Oman
Pakistan Set For Baptism Of Friendly Fire Against Unknown, Unprepared Oman
News Sports
Govt orders crackdown on wheat price speculation
Govt Orders Crackdown On Wheat Price Speculation
Business News
Apple Watch hypertension feature wins FDA nod, rollout next week: report
Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Wins FDA Nod, Rollout Next Week: Report
News Science & Tech