Seerat-un-Nabi (S A W) Conference at AIOU Mirpur Advices for Unity, Peace and Love among humanity:

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : The life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ? teaches love for humanity, transforms enemies into friends and imparts lessons of peace, tolerance, patience and forbearance. Only by strengthening our bond with the Holy Qur’an and its bearer can the Muslim Ummah regain its lost status.

These views were expressed by speakers including Col. (Retd) Tahir Najeeb Khan (Director, NUML University), Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University, Ishaq Chauhan and others while addressing the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference at Allama Iqbal Open University, Regional Campus here on Monday.

Speakers called on participants to pledge to spread the Prophet’s ? universal message of peace and affection, rise above sectarian differences, work for Muslim unity and embed the Prophet’s ? teachings in their daily lives.

Other peakers including Afzal Baig, Imran Attari and Mufti Imran stressed that while young people should learn all branches of knowledge, they must also make the study of the Prophet’s ? life their regular practice. They highlighted three key principles from the Prophet’s ? personality — practising forgiveness, teaching goodness and avoiding disputes with the ignorant — as a timeless formula for success and social harmony.

Participants were reminded that from the Prophet’s ? birth to his passing, all aspects of his life constitute his Seerah, and gaining knowledge of it, and teaching it to others, is an act of worship. The conference emphasised that the Prophet’s ? example outlines the rights of orphans, widows, parents, teachers, minorities and the community at large, and illustrates true ethics, patience, moderation and tolerance.

The event began with recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Mushtaq Sultani and a tribute in verse presented by Ahmad Noman Farooqi and Hafiz Muhammad Ramzan. It concluded with a special prayer for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the stability of Pakistan and the freedom movement of Kashmir.