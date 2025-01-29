Scholz of Germany calls the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza “unacceptable.”

Following US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that it would be “unacceptable” to force them out of the Gaza Strip, according to AFP.

At a town hall session in Berlin, Scholz stated, “Given recent public statements, I say very clearly that any relocation plans — the idea that the citizens of Gaza will be expelled to Egypt or Jordan — is unacceptable.”

Scholz said yesterday that the Palestinian Authority should be in charge of the Gaza Strip and reiterated his support for a two-state solution. “Only if there is hope for a future that is self-governing can peace be achieved,” Scholz stated.

“Anyone who thinks that a Palestinian state that does not allow the West Bank and Gaza to govern themselves will not be able to bring about peace in the region,” he stated.

Since Monday, almost 376,000 people have returned to northern Gaza: UN

According to the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, almost 376,000 Palestinians who were uprooted by Israel’s military assault have returned to northern Gaza, according to AFP.

According to a humanitarian update released by OCHA, “after Israeli forces withdrew from the two main roads along the Netzarim corridor” that leads into the north, an estimated 376,000 Palestinians had returned to their homes of origin in northern Gaza.

The interim prime minister of Lebanon denounces Israeli attacks in the south of the country.

According to Reuters, Israel’s strikes on southern Lebanon have been denounced by Lebanon’s acting prime minister, Najib Mikati, who has called for a forceful position to ensure that Israel fulfills its obligations.

According to a statement from the PM’s office, this occurred during a phone conversation with US General Jasper Jeffers, who serves as the chair of the monitoring committee.

According to the US, Rubio urged Egypt that it was necessary to prevent Hamas from ruling Gaza once more.

Following President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Egypt and Jordan should absorb additional Palestinians, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Egypt’s foreign minister that it was crucial to guarantee Hamas could never rule Gaza again, according to the State Department.

Over the weekend, Jordan and Egypt retreated in response to Trump’s remarks that they ought to accept Palestinians from Gaza. When asked if this was a short-term or long-term fix, Trump had responded, “It could be either.”

Following the call, the State Department stated, “He (Rubio) also reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable.”

“To guarantee that Hamas can never rule Gaza or pose a threat to Israel again, the Secretary emphasized the significance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning.”