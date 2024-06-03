Scholarships from Oxford for students from Balochistan

LONDON/QUETTA: The government of Balochistan and the University of Oxford have partnered to award STEM scholarships to worthy students in the province.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti were present at the event that formalized the deal.

The Benazir Scholarship Program will be used to fund the graduate scholarships.

Talented students from the province will be able to attend one of the most prominent universities in the world with full scholarships thanks to this program.

With the goal of empowering young people in Balochistan and giving them access to high-quality education, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and its donors funded the scholarship.

Philanthropist Sarwar Khawaja donated 100,000 pounds to launch the endowment fund at the beginning of the signing ceremony.

The chief minister of Balochistan was accompanied by his principal secretary, Oxford alumnus Imran Zarkoon Khan, who started the scholarship program.

CM Bugti spoke during the event, expressing his pleasure and hope for the future of Balochistan’s young.

“We take great pride in giving our students the chance to study at Oxford University, the same institution that taught Benazir Bhutto and other notable leaders.”

The Chief Minister declared that his government was dedicated to giving youth the best chances, even though he believed that education was the key to realizing their potential.

Ms. Yousafzai also commended the government of Balochistan for “taking steps towards promoting education and empowering the youth” and welcomed the program.

She emphasized how education can change lives and pave the way for a better future for the area.About 150 others attended the ceremony as well, including Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aamir Ibrahim, and Prof. Kamal Munir, pro vice chancellor of the University of Cambridge.