Ad image
BusinessNews

SBP reserves increase

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
KARACHI: During the week ending October 18, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose while commercial banks’ holdings decreased.

According to the central bank’s information, SBP reserves increased by $18 million to $11.040 billion. The stability of the exchange rate is being guaranteed by the rising SBP reserves. Commercial banks’ foreign exchange holdings, meanwhile, dropped $112 million to $4.976 billion, indicating slower inflows that went against the currency market’s forecasts. The nation’s total reserves decreased by $14 million to $16.017 billion in the reviewed week.

You Might Also Like

In Sanghar, gas was discovered.

PSX reaches on all-time high of 1,700 points, surpassing 88,000 on expectations of a rate drop.

Justice Sattar of the IHC will return to work on the 30th after two LHC judges were reassigned.

Starting next month, there will be direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent.

Safa Gold Mall securing the CDA set apart order

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article PSX reaches on all-time high of 1,700 points, surpassing 88,000 on expectations of a rate drop.
Next Article In Sanghar, gas was discovered.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

In Sanghar, gas was discovered.
Business News
PSX reaches on all-time high of 1,700 points, surpassing 88,000 on expectations of a rate drop.
Business News
Justice Sattar of the IHC will return to work on the 30th after two LHC judges were reassigned.
National News
Starting next month, there will be direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent.
National News