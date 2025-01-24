Saudi FM is optimistic about reform under the new leadership in Lebanon.

BEIRUT: On his nation’s first high-level visit to Beirut following years of tense relations, Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat expressed his belief on Thursday that the country’s new leaders can lead long-sought reforms in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Lebanese officials, reeling from years of economic ruin and a devastating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, have placed much-needed rehabilitation funding in the hands of affluent Gulf powers.

After the 2019 financial crisis, which was mostly attributed to widespread corruption and poor management, the international world has long called for Lebanon to implement reforms in order to release billions of euros to strengthen the country’s economy.

After meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan declared, “We have great faith that the president and the prime minister will implement the reforms required to strengthen Lebanon’s security, stability, and unity.”

Earlier this month, Aoun was elected by the parliament of Lebanon. It is generally accepted that Riyadh and Western nations supported the former military chief’s candidacy.

The greatest economy in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, was a significant investor in Lebanon, but relations between the two nations deteriorated over the last ten years due to the increasing power of the Hezbollah organization.

“Actual action”

Prince Faisal’s visit coincides with Lebanon’s desire for a new beginning, as Hezbollah has been weakened by the conflict with Israel and the overthrow of its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Aoun appointed former International Court of Justice presiding judge Nawaf Salam as prime minister-designate after his victory ended more than two years without a president.

He has been charged with establishing a cabinet that will revive Lebanon’s flagging economy and restore war-torn districts. After being asked to visit the kingdom by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler, Aoun declared that his first official foreign journey will be to Saudi Arabia.

In a nation where Hezbollah was the sole organization to retain its arsenal after the civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990, Aoun said in his maiden speech as president that the state would have “a monopoly” on carrying weapons.

Prince Faisal described Aoun’s election as “extremely positive” before his visit, but he said that the monarchy was holding off on further engagement with Beirut until it saw tangible change.