Saudi Arabia, Qatar have a white winter as snowfall hits northern areas

Snow unexpectedly blanketed several regions across Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Wednesday and Thursday, with cold weather and heavy rain hitting several cities and other parts of the Kingdom, Arab News and Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

According to Khaleej Times, a period of low-pressure systems in the Middle East has brought heavy rainfall over the last week. Conditions were forecast to intensify on Thursday, with thunderstorms expected to hit the region.

The storm was then forecast to move eastwards towards the UAE and Qatar by night, it added, citing BBC Weather.

Khaleej Times reported that large areas of Qatar had also been covered by snowfall already, sharing a video of the landscape.

In Saudi Arabia, snow and light rainfall were experienced in Trojena, a mountain destination for hiking and skiing located on Jebel Al-Lawz in the province of Tabuk that reaches up to 2,600 metres, according to Arab News.

Additionally, light to moderate rain was experienced in Bir Bin Hermas, Al-Ayinah, Ammar, Al-Ula Governorate and Shaqra and its suburbs. Several other regions, including Riyadh, also experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, the outlet added.

Riyadh experienced thick cloud cover and rainfall from early yesterday. According to Arab News, all schools in the Saudi capital switched to remote learning amid the continuing inclement weather.

“The Qassim Region, including the city of Buraidah, experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, while Tabuk Region experienced light to moderate rainfall on Thursday,” it said, citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Parts of Hail region also witnessed snowfall on Wednesday evening in areas surrounding the city of Hail, while light to moderate rainfall was reported across the region and several of its governorates.”

The outlet added that according to the SPA, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) anticipated more snow in the northern parts of the Riyadh region and the governorates of Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat, north of Riyadh, which witnessed snowfall on Thursday morning that led to accumulations over highland and open areas.

The official spokesperson for the NCM, Hussein Al-Qahtani, explained that the weather conditions affecting the north of the region were caused by a cold mass of air advancing into the area, accompanied by rain-bearing clouds. This contributed to temperatures dropping below zero degrees Celsius in some locations.

“Al-Qahtani noted that the centre had issued early warnings regarding the weather conditions, adding that specialised teams continued to monitor developments,” Arab News said, adding that the spokesperson expected temperatures to remain low over the coming hours with a chance of frost in several northern and central areas.

He urged citizens and residents to exercise caution, particularly while driving on exposed roads, due to the potential formation of ice.

“He also stressed the importance of following official weather updates issued by the centre through its official channels, while adhering to preventive guidelines and avoiding open areas during peak cold periods to ensure public safety,” the agency said.

Reactions to unprecedented snowfall

Many people gathered to witness the snowfall in Al-Majmaah and Al-Ghat.

Thamr Alotaibi, a Riyadh resident, told Arab News, “This is unprecedented, so we are excited to see it. Me and my friends are going to experience this winter wonder which is going to be an amazing experience.”

Meanwhile, due to gusty and dust-stirring winds, the General Directorate of Civil Defence called for caution and adherence to guidelines in light of the inclement weather conditions.

“It has advised residents to avoid going to valleys during this spell of weather,” the outlet said.

Riyadh resident Abdul Hammed told Arab News: “We had an outing planned for a family get-together at a banquet on the city’s outskirts but the prevailing weather has forced us to change the plan, and we have decided to remain indoors instead.”

Experts say snowfall not unusual

Against this backdrop, a leading Saudi astronomer said such snowfall events are not unusual during the winter months, Gulf News reported.

Mohammed bin Reddah Al Thaqafi, an astronomer and expert at the Taif Astronomical Sundial and a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, said that snowfall in northern Saudi Arabia occurs periodically each winter, even though it does not follow a fixed astronomical cycle.

Its recurrence depends largely on shifting climatic and atmospheric conditions, he explained, according to the agency.

He added that snowfall was typically recorded between December and February and was most common in regions such as Tabuk, Al-Jouf and Arar, which are more exposed to Mediterranean weather systems than other parts of the kingdom.

“He identified areas including Jabal Al Lawz, Alaqan and Al Dhahr in Tabuk; Sakaka and Dumat Al Jandal in Al Jouf; Arar in the Northern Borders; Jabal Aja and Jabal Salma in Hail; and the highlands of Abha in Asir as the locations most likely to experience snowfall,” Gulf News said.

While some seasons pass without snow, the expert noted that these areas remain among the most reliable destinations for winter conditions, the agency added.

Al Thaqafi urged motorists and outdoor visitors to exercise caution in the snow, warning of slippery roads and reduced visibility, and stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to avoid accidents, it said.