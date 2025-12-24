Sardar Yaqoob Khan pledges to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, strengthen PPP’s role in public welfare

Islamabad, (Parliament Times) : Former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Member of the Legislative Assembly, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, has said that on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they renew their pledge to take every possible step to achieve the objectives for which Pakistan was created. He stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will play a vanguard role in translating this manifesto into practical reality.

He further said that in the upcoming elections, the people have become politically aware and understand that solutions to their fundamental problems lie only with the Pakistan Peoples Party. The development of remote and backward areas is among their top priorities, while the welfare and well-being of the people of the constituency also remain a foremost concern. He added that comprehensive measures are being taken to improve health, education, and communication infrastructure. The party is fully aware of public issues and is making all possible efforts to resolve them.

Sardar Yaqoob Khan said that the large-scale joining of people into the party is clear proof of public confidence in the Pakistan Peoples Party and reflects their desire to see the party come into power to eliminate the sense of deprivation prevailing among the masses.

Talking about Kashmir, he said that Kashmir has its own distinct status and identity, which will not be allowed to be erased under any circumstances. He stated that India attempted to undermine the Kashmiri freedom movement through negative propaganda, but the Modi government has been disgraced before the entire world. He emphasized that no one will ever be allowed to betray the Kashmir freedom movement or the sacred blood of millions of Kashmiri martyrs.

He said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people during the freedom struggle are well known and evident to the international community, as Kashmiris have rendered historic sacrifices for their freedom. He reiterated that no betrayal of the blood of Kashmiris will be tolerated and demanded that, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, Kashmiris must be granted their right to self-determination so that they may decide their own future.

Sardar Yaqoob Khan further said that despite enduring inhuman atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri people continue their freedom struggle. He added that after failing to suppress the Kashmiri voice through prolonged lockdowns, the Modi government is now conspiring to settle Hindus in occupied Kashmir to turn Muslims into a minority. However, he asserted that such tactics cannot silence the Kashmiri voice, as Kashmiris have made countless sacrifices and are still ready to follow in the footsteps of their forefathers. He warned that those attempting to erase Kashmiri identity should know that this struggle will continue until the last Kashmiri.

He called upon the international community to immediately take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and to play its role in ensuring Kashmiris are granted their birthright—the right to self-determination—so that they too may breathe in freedom.

On this occasion, he welcomed the new entrants into the party and assured them that their dignity and self-respect would be safeguarded and that they would be given their due place within the party.